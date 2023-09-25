WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.94. 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

