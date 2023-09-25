WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 991,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 525,217 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
