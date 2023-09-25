WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 991,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 525,217 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.30.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

