XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Tops $33.71 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $33.71 million and approximately $303,227.37 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

