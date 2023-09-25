ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0489 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $454,132.55 and approximately $40.12 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00099468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028642 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

