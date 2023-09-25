Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.33 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and $11.33 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,107,337,734 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

