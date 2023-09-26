178,619 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWP traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.15. 441,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,613. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.