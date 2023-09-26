2,066 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.98. 806,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.43.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock valued at $253,978,545 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

