3,676 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,676 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,705,988 shares of company stock worth $572,785,986 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.12. 1,843,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,966. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

