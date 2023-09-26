4,000 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CDW traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.71. 334,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,422. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

