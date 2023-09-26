58,237 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. International Business Machines makes up 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $143.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,864. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

