8,447 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. 8,048,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

