AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AAR stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 375,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,057. AAR has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $496,526.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,396,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AAR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.