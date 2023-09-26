abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.15% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 2,088,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

