Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

ACAZF stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.