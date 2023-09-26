Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head to Head Survey

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genfit and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 979.79%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Genfit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

8.8% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Genfit has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genfit and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $28.00 million 5.82 -$24.99 million N/A N/A Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.79) -0.49

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Achilles Therapeutics N/A -37.37% -33.23%

Summary

Genfit beats Achilles Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

