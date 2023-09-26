aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.86 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $233.24 million and $4.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001655 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001618 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,715,639 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

