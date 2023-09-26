Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on October 13th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 169.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 83,751 shares of company stock worth $5,107,060. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

