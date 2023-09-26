Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Shares Down 0.9%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 11,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

