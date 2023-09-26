Analyzing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and Vivani Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $454.27 million 5.88 $161.52 million $2.14 15.04 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.39) -2.42

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.5% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InMode and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 36.77% 35.03% 31.10% Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InMode and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.36%. Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than InMode.

Risk and Volatility

InMode has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats Vivani Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

