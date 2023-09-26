Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.91. 122,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,445. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.