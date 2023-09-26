Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 224,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

