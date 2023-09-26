Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS DISV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 200,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

