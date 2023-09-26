Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period.

RSP traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.41. 2,187,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

