Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 5.8% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 159,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

