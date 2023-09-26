Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $37,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

