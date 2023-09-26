Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,408 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CP traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. 1,103,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,133. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

