Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 249,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,101. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

