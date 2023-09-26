Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $314.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

