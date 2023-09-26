Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 110.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

