Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $67.53 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.81867207 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $69,215,830.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

