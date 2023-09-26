ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $899.83 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 34.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

