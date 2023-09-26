ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 16th

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$21.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.06.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.0913174 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARC Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.