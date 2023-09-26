ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 16th

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
ARC Resources Price Performance
Shares of ARX stock opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$21.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.06.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.0913174 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on ARC Resources
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That are Moving into the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.