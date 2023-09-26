ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 37,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,096. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. UBS Group AG increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

