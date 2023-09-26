Astar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.36 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $256.27 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astar has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,281,902,490 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

