Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$475.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.46. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AI. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

