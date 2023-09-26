Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $91.79 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.92 or 0.00034125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and $91.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,512,455 coins and its circulating supply is 354,136,275 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

