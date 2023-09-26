Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.46

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 171269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Banner Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

