Barclays Cuts Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target to GBX 180

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of AWEVF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,388. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.
About Alphawave IP Group
