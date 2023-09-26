Barclays Cuts Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target to GBX 180

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of AWEVF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,388. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

