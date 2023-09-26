Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,581.11 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and $30,581.11 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00148737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003793 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.