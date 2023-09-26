Bitcoin Price Tops $26,218.98 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $26,218.98 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $511.19 billion and approximately $10.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.16 or 0.00824436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00118277 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015890 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,496,812 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

