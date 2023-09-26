Bitcoin Price Tops $26,218.98 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $26,218.98 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $511.19 billion and approximately $10.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.16 or 0.00824436 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00118277 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015890 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000324 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,496,812 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.