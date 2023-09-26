Bitcoin Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $509.72 billion and $320.70 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $26,144.18 on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.00818355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00118068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,496,612 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

