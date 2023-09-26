BitShares (BTS) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $329,886.42 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,076,178 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

