Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.39. 21,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 73,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the west Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

