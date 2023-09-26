BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:ZDV traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,271. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.19.

