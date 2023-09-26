BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 4th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.19. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.