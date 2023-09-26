BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance
TSE:ZWB traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.77. 141,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.71. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.74.
