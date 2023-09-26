BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Trading Down 3.8%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$60.74 and last traded at C$60.74. 226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.17.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.79.

