BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.73. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.93. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$11.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.20.

