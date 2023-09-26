Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading Down 50.6%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 50.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 2,775,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,401% from the average daily volume of 184,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Bowleven Stock Down 50.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.41. The company has a market cap of £2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.