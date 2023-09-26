Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE BYD opened at C$245.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$164.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$243.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$236.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.32. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$962.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 8.4051458 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$267.45.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

